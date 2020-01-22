Temperatures climb and clouds build

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will keep us dry the next few days. However, this morning, cold temperatures are in the forecast. Morning lows will drop into the teens.
This afternoon we’ll see mostly sunny skies! Daytime highs will climb into the 40s!
An area of low pressure will rotate through the Tri-State during the end of the workweek into the weekend. Showers are in the forecast. A wintry mix will be possible when overnight lows drop to around freezing.
