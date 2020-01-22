Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cold and sunny start, temperatures moderated and cloud cover increased ahead of the next weather maker that looks to bring rain for the Friday morning commute. Because of the potential for a very slow morning commute Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Rain will arrive late Thursday night southwest of the city and spread across the entire region by dawn Friday. Rain could fall heavily for the Friday morning commute. This system will bring occasional rain through the day Friday and into Saturday when it will mix with a few wet snow flakes. As the system slowly moves east, taking its energy with it, precipitation will taper off Saturday evening to drizzle and flurries and come to an end before noon Sunday. Late Sunday the sky will begin to clear.
