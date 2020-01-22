Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Rain will arrive late Thursday night southwest of the city and spread across the entire region by dawn Friday. Rain could fall heavily for the Friday morning commute. This system will bring occasional rain through the day Friday and into Saturday when it will mix with a few wet snow flakes. As the system slowly moves east, taking its energy with it, precipitation will taper off Saturday evening to drizzle and flurries and come to an end before noon Sunday. Late Sunday the sky will begin to clear.