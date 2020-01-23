3 arrested on murder charges in shooting of 23-year-old man in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Three men are under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Wilmington Tuesday.
Christian Lee Terry, 22, Kevin Lane Noe, 21, and Corey Joseph Ruffner, 22, are held on murder charges at the Clinton County jail, authorities said.
They will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday.
All three are accused killing Layne Hall of Blanchester.
A fourth person remains under investigation from Xenia, according to City Administrator Marian Miller.
]Wilmington police found Hall found shot to death in the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, she said.
His death is considered a homicide.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with crime scene analysis, Miller said.
Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office helped to secure the scene.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department’s tip line: 937-382-TIPS.
