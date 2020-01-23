Beshear says all Kentuckians can get Real IDs in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the deadline approaches for Kentuckians to comply with the federal Real ID Act, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to make it easier for residents.
Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray spoke at a news conference Wednesday, confirming the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will take over the process.
Beginning in October, a standard driver’s license will no longer be enough to board airplanes or enter federal buildings in Kentucky; a passport, military ID or Real ID will be needed.
Regional offices opened Wednesday in Paducah and Somerset.
“For those who need a Real ID, we are committed to opening the facilities to getting the opportunities out there for Kentuckians so that we can get this done in time,” Beshear said.
Also Wednesday, Beshear announced that Kentuckians can apply for the Real IDs at the KYTC office in Frankfort regardless of where they live in the state.
