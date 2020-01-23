Cincinnati Museum Center reports highest attendance in 29 years

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center says it welcomed over 1.8 million visits in 2019, good for the highest attendance at the museum in 29 years.
The year also marks the 200th anniversary of the Museum of Natural History and Science, housed within the CMC, as well as the first since the historic Union Terminal restoration.
“We are dancing with excitement at the support the community has shown our organization over the past year,” CMC President and CEO Elizabeth Pierce said. “It’s been invigorating to hear the sounds of guests reverberating through the rotunda and to see the smiles of people reuniting with the museums they’ve grown up with and come to love. Thank you to our donors, members, volunteers, partners, staff and enthusiastic guests!”
Of all the exhibits, galleries, attractions and spaces to be refreshed in the restoration, CMC says the Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater is among the most anticipated.
“The immersive experience in our five-story domed OMNIMAX® Theater has been a favorite for guests since we first opened in 1990,” Mercury Museum Services President Dave Duszynski said. “The digital technology transformation and upgrades put our theater on the cutting edge of domed theater technology as we continue to take you places around the world few have ever seen.”
Mercury Museum Services is a CMC subsidiary.
CMC says it will build on its strong 2019 by opening additional permanent galleries in the Cincinnati History Museum, reopening the Ice Age Experience and expanding The Neil Armstrong Space Exploration Gallery in the Museum of Natural History and Science.
It adds Maya: The Exhibition, a celebration of the women’s suffrage movement, is debuting March 14, to be followed by other creative exhibitions that will be announced in the coming months.
