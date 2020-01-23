Cincy Winter Beerfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beer connoisseurs across the Tri-State will come together for the 2022 Cincy Winter Beerfest.

The celebration of all things craft beer will return in-person to The Duke Energy Convention Center April 1 and April 2.

Beerfest was originally scheduled for Feb. 11-12, but was postponed due to COVID-19 and the Super Bowl.

“For the safety of everyone, it made sense not to put anyone in harm’s way. On top of that, it was great because the bengals went to the super bowl that weekend,” Cincy Beerfest Co-Founder Matt King said.

Cincy Beerfest is presented by Fifty West Brewing and Sierra Nevada and features more than 400 local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries.

King says the event has grown tremendously event though they were on pause last year.

“Fourteen years, we’ve watched craft beer grow from where there were a handful of breweries 14 years ago into man I would say to 40 or 50 breweries that are real close in proximity,” King said.

All proceeds from this weekend’s events will go towards the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation.

You enjoy your favorite beers Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and then from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Designated Driver tickets offer no alcohol, but access to the event, free water and/or soft drinks and a $5 food voucher redeemable at any food vendor.

Ticket options:

Connoisseur Reception Tickets:

$95 Day of Event

Regular Admission:

$60 Day of Event

Designated Driver Tickets:

Regular Admission DD: $25 Day of Event

Connoisseur DD: $40 – Advance Sales Only

You can purchase your tickets online here.

