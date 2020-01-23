Cincy Winter Beerfest returning to Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beer connoisseurs across the Tri-state will come together for this year’s Cincy Winter Beerfest.
The celebration of all things craft beer will return to The Duke Energy Convention Center March 6 and March 7.
The beerfest is presented by Fifty West Brewing and Sierra Nevada and will feature more than 400 local, regional and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries.
“For twelve years, Cincy has allowed us to throw the biggest party of winter – and one of the largest beer festivals in the country. We’re very thankful to the thousands that support us,” Co-Founder Matt King said in a news release. “Every year we work to top ourselves and this year is no different. From securing some unbelievable small batch beers to entertainment and more, we’re stepping up every aspect of the event.”
All proceeds from this weekend’s events will go towards the Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation.
Doors to Cincy Beerfest open at 7:30 p.m., and close at 11 p.m. You can also enjoy your favorite beers Saturday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Designated Driver tickets offer no alcohol, but access to the event, free water and/or soft drinks and a $5 food voucher redeemable at any food vendor.
Ticket options:
Early Admission Tickets: On Sale Now
- $45 through December 25
- $50 December 26 – February 28
- $60 February 29 – March 5
- $65 Day of Event
Connoisseur Reception Tickets: On Sale Now
- $85 through January 15
- $90 January 16 – March 5
- $95 Day of Event
Regular Admission: On Sale December 26
- $45 December 26 – February 28
- $50 February 29 – March 5
- $55 Day of Event
Designated Driver Tickets: On Sale Now
- Regular Admission DD: $20 / $25 Day of Event
- Connoisseur DD: $40 – Advance Sales Only
You can purchase your tickets online here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.