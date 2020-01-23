Democrats face risks and limits in Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are preparing for a second day of arguments.
Democrats alleging a “corrupt scheme” by Trump involving Ukraine are trying to win over not just fidgety senators but an American public deeply divided by the Republican president’s actions.
Prosecutors are relying on the same loops of videotaped testimony after Trump’s allies in the Republican-controlled Senate blocked new witnesses.
The repetition and the long hours in back-to-back days of proceedings have left some senators yawning, stretching and pacing.
Each side has 24 hours over three days to make its case. Trump’s defense team is eager for its turn, likely to begin Saturday.
The president is blasting the proceedings, threatening jokingly to face off with the Democrats by coming to “sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces.”
ABC, CBS and NBC stuck to entertainment programming Wednesday night instead of showing President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.
Since it was the first night that House managers were outlining the case against Trump, it’s likely that judgment by TV executives will carry through for the rest of the trial.
It was a contrast to the daytime, when Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff had more than two hours of uninterrupted TV time on the networks.
In prime-time, Fox News Channel hosts spent more time attacking Schiff than listening to him.
