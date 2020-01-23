E. Michigan looks to end streak vs Miami

TEAM LEADERS: Nike Sibande has averaged 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the RedHawks. Complementing Sibande is Dalonte Brown, who is producing 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Ty Groce, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 27.3 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He's also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.