Final 'Snow Banks’ this Saturday and Sunday, Friday’s activities canceled for rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Snow Banks at The Banks concludes this weekend with tubing, sledding, live snow features and Frozen Yoga.
Friday’s activities are reportedly canceled due to rain, but Saturday and Sunday are still on track for snowy fun.
Bars and restaurants will continue to offer special cocktail and menu items, as they have in weekends past.
Frozen Yoga will take place on Sunday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It’s a one-hour class led by popular yoga instructor, Stacey Walsh, under the breezeway of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. The class is $20 and is limited to the first 20 to sign up through Eventbrite.
Frozen Yoga includes admission to Snow Banks as well as an after-class wine or beer near the Frontgate Snow Lounge fire pit.
General admission to Snow Banks is $5 per wristband per person. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at Street Corner Market at The Banks.
Unsold tickets purchased for any previous date will be honored this Saturday and Sunday.
