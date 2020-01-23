2 Greendale police officers on leave amid investigation into allegations of destroyed evidence, dishonesty

GREENDALE, Ind. (FOX19) - Two Greendale, Indiana police officers are on administrative leave amid allegations of destroyed evidence and dishonesty - allegations Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said she’s referred to Indiana State Police for further investigation.
She announced the development in a Facebook post Thursday morning, saying the matter emerged earlier this month. It’s related to an incident the officers responded to late last year.
Here is her post in its entirety:
“In early January, 2020, it was brought to my attention that two Greendale Police Officers, Dustin Hatfield and Clint Putnam, were involved in an incident that took place on December 26, 2019. It is alleged they were dishonest during an investigation into the incident and evidence from the event on December 26th may have been destroyed or erased from an SD card. This SD card would have contained recorded video from Officer Putnam’s in-car video system. I have referred this matter to the Indiana State Police for further investigation. The City of Greendale has placed these officers on administrative leave. Since it is under investigation, no determination has been made as to whether or not criminal charges will be filed. I take any allegations of dishonesty and police misconduct very seriously. As such, I will carefully consider the evidence and make charging decisions upon completion of the State Police investigation.”
FOX19 NOW has reached out to the Greendale Police Department and Indiana State Police for more comment and more information. We also are seeking the officers’ personnel files and records related to this.
We will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
