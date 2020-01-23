2 Greendale police officers on leave amid investigation into allegations of destroyed evidence, dishonesty

“In early January, 2020, it was brought to my attention that two Greendale Police Officers, Dustin Hatfield and Clint Putnam, were involved in an incident that took place on December 26, 2019. It is alleged they were dishonest during an investigation into the incident and evidence from the event on December 26th may have been destroyed or erased from an SD card. This SD card would have contained recorded video from Officer Putnam’s in-car video system. I have referred this matter to the Indiana State Police for further investigation. The City of Greendale has placed these officers on administrative leave. Since it is under investigation, no determination has been made as to whether or not criminal charges will be filed. I take any allegations of dishonesty and police misconduct very seriously. As such, I will carefully consider the evidence and make charging decisions upon completion of the State Police investigation.”