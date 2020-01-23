Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 7 Dayton took the court with its highest ranking in 52 years and pulled away against St. Bonaventure. Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points and Obi Toppin had four dunks during an 86-60 victory. The Flyers moved into the Top 10 this week for the first time since December 1967, when they were ranked sixth. Crutcher went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Toppin had 18 points and nine rebounds. The Bonnies were coming off their most lopsided loss of the season 91-63 at VCU. Jaren English led the Bonnies with 17 points.