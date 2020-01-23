Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg finds himself in a place that he could hardly have contemplated when he began running for president a year ago: He likely cannot finish lower than second in the Iowa caucuses if he wants to advance in the Democratic presidential nominating campaign. Each of the top four candidates within reach of the lead in Iowa faces his or her own version of the challenge. But the 38-year-old former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city has a particularly high burden of proof in his bid to win the right to face President Donald Trump.