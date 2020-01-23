Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CHEMICAL-VAT-DEATH
Drowning of worker who fell in vat of acid ruled accidental
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says a worker fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business and drowned. The Montgomery County coroner ruled Wednesday that the death of 60-year-old Dana Swisher, of Union, was accidental. A Dayton fire official says it's unclear whether the cause might have been an industrial accident or medical emergency. Dayton fire officials say the tank that Swisher fell into on Tuesday contained liquid chromic acid. The business, Techmetals Inc., works with chemicals used for metal plating and coating for different industries. Swisher had worked for the company for several years. Police and work safety officials are investigating the death.
DOWN SYNDROME-ABORTION
Federal government backs Ohio on Down syndrome abortion law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The federal government is taking Ohio's side in a lawsuit over the state law prohibiting doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The Justice Department said in a filing Tuesday that “nothing in Ohio's law creates a substantial obstacle to women obtaining an abortion.” Taking up an argument used by supporters, the government says the law protects against discrimination based on disability. The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is rehearing the case after a three-judge panel agreed with a lower court that the 2017 law was probably unconstitutional. The law is currently blocked.
AP-US-BODY-FOUND-DUMPSTER
Man accused of stabbing woman, hiding body in closet, fridge
KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing an Ohio woman and hiding her body in a closet and a refrigerator while continuing to live in her apartment for several days has been arraigned on charges including murder. Thirty-seven-year-old Terrel Ross, of Dayton, didn't enter a plea when he was arraigned Wednesday in Kettering Municipal Court. His bond was continued at $1 million. Court records didn't list an attorney for him. Ross is charged in the death of 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork, of Kettering. Her body was found Saturday in a trash bin near her apartment. Authorities say she was stabbed multiple times.
TEEN IN CHIMNEY
Teen dead in chimney was missing 2 days before first report
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police records show that an Ohio teenager found dead in a chimney of a vacant home after a three-week search was first reported missing by his family nearly two days after they last saw him. Police in Port Clinton found 14-year-old Harley Dilly's body last week and believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. The boy's father told police it wasn't unusual for him to spend a Friday night away from home. He says he went to police because his son had been gone too long but didn't think he was in danger.
TRAPPED STUDENT DEATH-LAWSUIT
Judge rejects city's effort to end teen death lawsuit
CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge in Ohio has ruled that a lawsuit can go forward against the city of Cincinnati and several employees alleging reckless negligence of a 16-year-old student. The family of Kyle Plush is suing over his 2018 death. The teen died after making two 911 calls pleading for help after becoming trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle parked near his school. The city asked a Hamilton County judge to throw out the lawsuit, contending that the employees are protected by governmental immunity and that the lawsuit lacks merit. A trial date is set tentatively for March 30.
NUCLEAR PLANTS-OHIO
Group ends effort to block bailout for Ohio nuclear plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Opponents of Ohio's roughly $1 billion financial rescue of the state's two nuclear power plants are ending their attempt to overturn the bailout. The group called Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss its appeal. The group had wanted more time to get the issue on the ballot for a statewide vote. A spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch that they don't have enough money to keep going with the court fight. Ohio lawmakers last summer approved the nuclear plant rescue by adding a new fee on every electricity bill in the state.
PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGE
Ohio priest pleads not guilty to child-porn related charges
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Catholic priest has pleaded not guilty to child pornography-related charges in a Cleveland courtroom. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the Rev. Robert McWilliams last week. He was indicted on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 19 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of possession of criminal tools. The 39-year-old priest was arraigned Wednesday. He also has pleaded not guilty in Geauga County to a charge alleging he posed online as a girl to solicit nude photos of a teenage boy. A message seeking comment was left for McWilliams' attorney.
JAIL ESCAPE-SENTENCE
W.Va. inmate who walked out of jail gets 5 additional years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man who escaped a West Virginia jail and was later caught trying to flee into Mexico has been sentenced to an additional five years in jail. News outlets report Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced Wednesday for his October 2017 escape from the South Central Regional Jail. Boyes escaped two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. The new sentence will begin after he completes a five- to 20-year sentence on the original charges. Boyes walked out of the jail in street clothes and was apprehended in Mexico at the U.S. border with Texas.
CLEVELAND OFFICER-CHARGES
Officer who tried to kidnap girl gets over 4 years in prison
CLEVELAND (AP) — An off-duty Cleveland police officer who pleaded guilty to trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Thirty-four-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa apologized in court before he was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty last month to charges that included attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and endangering children. Authorities say he was off-duty in August when he drove up to the girl as she waited for a bus to school. They say he asked her if she wanted a ride and she refused, then he returned minutes later and approached her.
AP-US-MEMES-MAILBOX
Legislator proposes gun restrictions, gets threatening memes
HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state representative who has proposed gun restrictions says he found several memes he considers threatening printed out and placed in his mailbox. Rep. Casey Weinstein is a Democrat from Hudson. He says that the memes he found in his mailbox last week were mostly anti-Democrat and that some were threatening. Weinstein says he has received many angry messages since sponsoring a bill that would prohibit people from possessing a large capacity magazine for a firearm. He says his proposal was in response to the Dayton shooting in August that killed nine people.