Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police records show that an Ohio teenager found dead in a chimney of a vacant home after a three-week search was first reported missing by his family nearly two days after they last saw him. Police in Port Clinton found 14-year-old Harley Dilly's body last week and believe he got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. The boy's father told police it wasn't unusual for him to spend a Friday night away from home. He says he went to police because his son had been gone too long but didn't think he was in danger.