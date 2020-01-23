NKU looks to extend streak vs Wright State

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Norse have scored 74.1 points per game and allowed 62.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both improvements over the 70.3 points scored and 67.2 points allowed to non-conference opponents.SHARPE CAN SHOOT: Sharpe has connected on 36.7 percent of the 150 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 16 for 30 over the last three games. He's also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.