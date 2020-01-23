Nonprofit raising money to offset school district lunch debt

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local nonprofit is raising money to help pay off lunch debt for the Milford Exempted Village School District.
Lojjaden Farms said as of Jan. 17, 2020, the total lunch debt for the district was $7,297.
The organization broke down the amounts by school, however, they said it could change daily.
- High School: $3,000
- Middle School: $1,000
- Pattison: $690
- Seipelt: $215
- Boyd E Smith: $219
- Mulberry: $1,154
- McCormick: $400
- Milford Preschool: $19
- Meadowview: $600
“100% of the funds received will be given to the district. (Lojjaden Farms will cover any processing fees charged by gofundme.com.) The children of Milford should not have to be hungry during their school day,” Lojjaden Farms said on their GoFundMe page.
The organization said students are permitted to amass up to $10 in lunch debt before they are then given an alternative lunch of either a peanut butter or cheese sandwich. They also receive regular sides of fruits, vegetables and milk.
“We want to be sure that everyone is aware that Milford students do not go hungry - students who have a negative lunch balance are not denied a lunch,” Milford Schools posted on Thursday.
Because Lojjaden Farms is a nonprofit farm, your donation is tax-deductible.
So far, over $2,400 has been raised.
If you’d like to donate - you can here.
