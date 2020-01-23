One dead in Warren County crash, S.R. 73 closed in Waynesville

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Waynesville, according to a Warren County Coroner’s Office investigator.
The crash reportedly happened at State Route 73 and Old 73, also called Township Line Road.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, S.R. 73 is closed in Waynesville between Main Street and Township Line Road due to the crash.
The closure is reportedly anticipated to remain in effect through the early evening.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
