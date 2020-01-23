Rain on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Our next weather-maker is taking shape and will spread rain into the region as early as Thursday evening.
Expect rain to overspread the Tri-state Thursday night and stick around through Friday and much of Saturday. Rain on Saturday will be a bit more scattered, with the possibility of a light mix of rain and snow on Saturday morning
Temperatures will be mild both Thursday and Friday with high temps both days in the mid-40′s, with upper 30′s expected for Saturday and Sunday.
Clouds will be tough to break into the beginning of the upcoming week, but temperatures will once again work their way into the low and mid 40′s into mid-week.
