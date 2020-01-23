Shooting in Kennedy Heights under investigation

KENNEDY HEIGHTS (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a shooting in Kennedy Heights early Thursday.
The victim was found shot in the leg in the 3600 block of Northdale Place just before 3 a.m.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available while detectives continue to investigate.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.