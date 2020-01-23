Silver alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl recently diagnosed as bi-polar

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A 16-year-old girl is reportedly missing from Brookville, Ind., and she is believed to be in danger.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide silver alert Wednesday for Laila Davis, saying she was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. in Brooksville.
The release describes Davis as 5′7″, 170 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jeans and Vans or light-gray boots. Davis has a rose tattoo on her right forearm, the sheriff’s office says.
FOX19 NOW spoke to Davis’s parents, who say they are worried because people she’s met online have come to their Brookville home before. They add they are hoping she left on her own.
“I’ve been a wreck," Beth Hibbard said. “The girls have been a wreck."
She says Davis was babysitting her youngest sister during the day and went to check the mail when her other two sisters got home from school. When she didn’t come back, Hibbard says, the sisters called their mother.
“I left work and took off home,” Hibbard explained.
She says the family discovered Laila’s backpack was missing, along with some of her clothes, but Davis’s sisters told Hibbard when Davis went to check the mail, she did not have the backpack with her.
Hibbard says Davis left her bi-polar medication behind. She believes it’s something her daughter would have taken with her.
Davis was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder last week, Hibbard says.
“It’s been really hard,” she remarked after a long, emotional pause.
If you have any information on where Laila Davis might be, you’re asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (765) 647-4138.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.