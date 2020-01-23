VIDEO: 3 suspects gas station on Winton Road at gunpoint

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Three thieves robbed a Mobile Gas Station at gunpoint around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Springfield Township Police.
The video, released by police on Wednesday, shows the suspects enter the gas station on Winton Road in Springfield Township carrying guns. They point them at the cashier, who immediately puts his hands in the air.
While two of the robbers work to empty the drawer, a third disappears off camera, though he can be seen stealing cigarettes on his way out of the store.
Noe police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects in the video.
Police tell FOX19 NOW the robbery appears to be connected to a robbery that occurred at the UDF on Clifton Avenue at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A suspect in this picture from that robbery (left) wear the same large fur jacket as the suspect in the video.
Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Khayoe with Springfield Township. You can also call Cincinnati Police or Crime Stoppers.
