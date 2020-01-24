2-alarm fire reported at Burlington apartment complex

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Firefighters are currently at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Burlington.
The fire is in the 1800 block of Bordeaux Boulevard behind the Burlington Kroger. It reportedly started on the upper floors and damaged three units.
Firefighters succeeded in putting the fire out. They say no one was inured.
Red Cross is reportedly at the scene helping those displaced due to the fire.
Firefighters say the blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire due to the type of structure, being part of a multifamily apartment complex.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.