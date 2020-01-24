Body recovered days after house fire in Triple Crown neighborhood

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Union Fire Department crews have recovered the body of a woman in the debris of the house fire that happened on Tuesday.
The remains are being sent to Louisville to be identified.
Three days after a fire destroyed the $500,000 home in the Triple Crown neighborhood of Union, Kentucky, the body was recovered.
The home, which is listed for sale, remains blocked off.
Union Fire Chief Michael Morgan said because of the way the house collapsed they had to meticulously pull it apart layer y layer.
K-9s, drones and a backhoe were brought in to assist in the search of the area.
The Boone County coroner arrived on the scene around 12 p.m. on Thursday, however, at that point, nothing was recovered.
Authorities have been in touch with the woman’s family.
Flames broke out around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the fire department.
Fire crews battled the blaze and appeared to have knocked it down by about 5 p.m.
They worked late into the night Tuesday with heavy equipment as hot spots kept popping up.
Multiple mutual aid agencies returned to the scene to assist.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
