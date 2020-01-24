Cincinnati council member served with subpoena in ‘Gang of Five’ text messages case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A quick getaway couldn’t prevent a member of city council from being served with a subpoena Thursday.
The subpoena, served to Cincinnati Council Member Tamaya Dennard, comes as part of a special prosecutor’s investigation into five members of council who settled a civil lawsuit last year regarding private communications about city business via text messages and emails that violated the state’s Open Meetings Act.
The so-called “Gang of Five” - P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Dennard - admitted to the violation as part of the settlement, court records show.
Last month, Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber made a referral, or recommendation, to the city of Cincinnati for criminal prosecution on the misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty for the five council members.
The City Solicitor’s Office and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office both have conflicts of interest in the case, according to Prosecutor Joe Deters. The city attempted to have another city solicitor’s office in Ohio take the case, but several declined.
So a special prosecutor, Patrick Hanley, was recently appointed by a Hamilton County judge. He is investigating and will decide whether to present the case to a grand jury.
The settlement for the lawsuit cost the city $176,000 in total: $90,000 of which went to the law firm that launched the civil suit on behalf of an anti-tax activist.
Another $10,000 paid a statutory forfeiture because Young said he purposely deleted his text messages.
Deters convened a grand jury in late November 2018 after discovering Young’s texts were gone and Dennard said she lost hers when her phone was damaged at a pool.
Ultimately, Deters turned the case over to a county judge to handle, saying civil court was the more appropriate place to handle the matter.
The city paid $75,000 in legal fees from outside lawyers to represent the city and the five council members in the suit, leaving the Open Meetings Act violation fine at $1,000.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman is attempting to pass a motion requiring the Gang of Five to repay the city - ultimately taxpayers - for those legal fees. He has been unsuccessful so far due to quorum rules.
He is now asking the City Solicitor’s Office to seek the next steps the city would be able to take under current Ohio law and the city’s charter to achieve this - or if it would take an amendment of the city’s charter.
Meanwhile, it remains unclear if the Ohio State Auditor’s Office plans to issue findings for recovery against the Gang of Five.
Findings for recovery are assertions public money was misspent and must be repaid.
Allie Dumsky, spokeswoman for Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office, confirmed Thursday Dennard was served with a subpoena connected to Faber’s referral for criminal prosecution.
But auditor’s officials have not said if they plan to issue findings for recovery or when they will complete and release city’s most recent audit. The last one to come out was nearly a year ago, in March 2019.
According to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer, Dennard’s subpoena service came with a bit of cat-and-mouse, as Dennard asked to be excused from the council meeting and slipped out a side door.
The subpoena was served, her attorney, Erik Laursen, told the Enquirer later Thursday.
“Please know that Ms. Dennard arranged with the process server to meet at my office and no way did she ‘avoid’ him," they reported he wrote.
FOX19 NOW reached out to other members of council to see if they also have been served, with Landsman responding he had not.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.