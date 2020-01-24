Councilmember served with subpoena in text messages case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A quick getaway couldn’t prevent a member of city council from being served with a subpoena Thursday.
The subpoena, served to councilmember Tamaya Dennard, comes as part of a special prosecutor’s investigation into five members of council who settled a civil lawsuit last year regarding private text messages concerning city business that violated the state’s Open Meetings Act.
The five members of council— P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Dennard—admitted to the violation as part of the settlement.
The special prosecutor, Pat Hanley, appointed by the state auditor’s office, is now investigating whether to present that case to a grand jury on charges of dereliction of duty, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The settlement cost the city $176,000 in total, $90,000 of which went to the law firm that launched the civil suit. Another $10,000 was for a statutory forfeiture because one councilmember, Wendell Young, purposely deleted his text messages.
The city paid $75,000 in legal fees from outside lawyers to represent the city and the councilmembers in the suit, leaving the Open Meetings Act violation fine at $1,000.
Councilmember Christopher Smitherman has attempted to pass a motion requiring the five members of council to repay the city for those legal fees, but has been unsuccessful so far due to quorum rules.
It is unclear whether the members of council will receive findings for recovery regarding the legal fees in the event of a grand jury trial, or if that is even under the purview of Hanley’s investigation.
State Auditor’s Office Chief Communications Director Allie Dumsky confirmed Dennard was served with a subpoena Thursday.
According to FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Enquirer, that service came with a bit of cat-and-mouse, as Dennard asked to be excused from the council meeting and slipped out a side door.
The subpoena was apparently served nonetheless.
FOX19 NOW reached out to other members of council to see if they had been served as well, with Landsman replying he has not.
