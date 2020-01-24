DOJ: Colerain Township man committed sex crime against young girl while on probation for different sex crime

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Colerain Township man has been charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.
Nicholas Veerkamp, 28, a registered sex offender from a prior case, was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking explicit photos of a sleeping child, the DOJ says.
Colerain Township began investigating Veerkamp acting on information received in November 2019 that alleged he had sexually explicit photos of a known underage girl on his laptop.
The investigation revealed the alleged photographs, which the DOJ says depicted Veerkamp exposing and photographing a sleeping 9-year-old child from Indiana.
The Regional Electronic Crimes Investigation Unit out of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office examined the forensics of the photos and found the images were created in October 2017.
Veerkamp was on local probation at the time, the DOJ says, having been charged in 2015 with unlawful sexual conduct with a child. Veerkamp reportedly pleaded guilty to sexual imposition in that case and was required to register as a sex offender.
According to the police complaint, Veerkamp did not register the address at which he as residing in Colerain Township at the time of his alleged second crime.
His case was reportedly investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.
Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by 25 to 50 years in prison when a defendant has prior sexual crime convictions, the DOJ says, and possessing child pornography carries a potential sentence of 10 to 20 years when a defendant has prior sexual crime convictions.
David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Colerain Township Police Chief Mark C. Denney; and Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced the charges.
