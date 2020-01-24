Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Illinois is tied for first place in the Big Ten heading into a matchup at Michigan on Saturday. The Illini are even with Michigan State after the 11th-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana on Thursday night. That's a big deal for Illinois, which hasn't finished above .500 in conference play since 2010. Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, and the Illini now face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 when the teams met in December.