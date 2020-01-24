Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns could be nearing the end of their search for a general manager. Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton interviewed with the team for a second time Wednesday and appears to be the front-runner. He's the only candidate to meet twice so far with the Browns. Paton has a built in advantage since he spent 13 years working in Minnesota with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings' offensive coordinator this season. Stefanski did not campaign for his former colleague and didn't say if the Browns will interview more candidates.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game and Minnesota beat struggling Ohio State 62-59. Carr had 21 points as the Gophers rallied to stay with the Buckeyes in the second half, tying the game twice in last 1:37. His winning 3-pointer came right after Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson missed a 3-point attempt with the score tied at 59. Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points and Daniel Oturu had 11 for the Gophers, who’ve won three of their last four.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points and the weary Washington Wizards, overcoming an overtime loss and early morning arrival in town, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112. The Wizards started slowly after not getting in until around 4 a.m. following an OT defeat in Miami on Wednesday, but took over late in the first quarter and pulled away. The Cavaliers have lost six in a row and 11 of 13. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Illinois is tied for first place in the Big Ten heading into a matchup at Michigan on Saturday. The Illini are even with Michigan State after the 11th-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana on Thursday night. That's a big deal for Illinois, which hasn't finished above .500 in conference play since 2010. Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, and the Illini now face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 when the teams met in December.
CLEVELAND (AP) — JayQuan McCloud scored 31 points and came up big in the final minute, converting a three-point play and later adding two free throws as Green Bay fended off a late Cleveland State surge 78-74. Green Bay led by 12 with a little over three minutes to go before Cleveland State took advantage of four Phoenix fouls, converting three straight three-point plays, and whacked the lead to 71-70 with 1:08 remaining. McCloud drove for a layup and was fouled, making the three-point play for a 74-70 lead and, with 10 seconds, answered a Vikings drive by sinking both ends of a one-and-one for the final score.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Ante Zizic is sidelined indefinitely after experiencing dizziness and other vertigo-like symptoms. The team said Zizic has been diagnosed with a vestibular condition. The 23-year-old Croatian has been nauseous and dizzy and the Cavs are going to rest him to further evaluate his symptoms. He's averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in his third season with Cleveland. Also, Cavs rookie swingman Dylan Windler had successful surgery Tuesday on a lower leg stress reaction suffered before training camp. The No. 26 pick is out for the rest of this season.