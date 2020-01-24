Keeping your New Year’s resolution with T Squash Academy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you’re looking to pick up a new sport or just looking for a fun way to stay active, you may want to consider learning more about Squash.
Squash is a fast paced and strategic racket sport played by two players in a four-walled court, with a small rubber ball.
T Squash Academy provides extensive junior and adult programming, ranging from ages 5-70, for everyone that wants to learn the basics of the sport or improve their skills. Off the court, coaches instill three core values; kindness, respect and grit.
Squash also provides an excellent cardiovascular workout. Players can burn up to 1,000 calories per hour.
Squash programs are becoming popular among clubs and schools seeking to give their students an edge in the college admission process. The United States has the fastest growing squash participation worldwide. More than 200 colleges and universities have courts.
To learn more about the academy, just visit https://www.tsquashacademy.org/.
