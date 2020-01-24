Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-LAWSUIT
David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters. Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Virginia two years ago. Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally. Duke's lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence. Burke's lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.
Privacy firm finds unsecured cannabis patient information
SEATTLE (AP) — An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.
Coroner rules death of baby found in trash homicide
HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide. The boy was found with the umbilical cord still attached in a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October. According to a coroner report obtained by the Record-Courier, the child was alive for no longer than an hour and died of asphyxiation due to postpartum inattention. Hiram Village Police Chief Brian Gregory says there have been no charges or arrests made.
For hippo Fiona's 3rd birthday, zoo seeks aid for Australia
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of its beloved hippo that was born premature as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by the recent bushfires. Instead of sending birthday gifts for Fiona, the zoo is asking people to buy T-shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. The shirt features a koala and kangaroo giving Fiona a hug and says “Supporting Our Friends Down Under.” All proceeds from sales of the shirts will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them care for the animals that are suffering. The zoo will add $5,000 to the total amount raised.
Corrections department changes inspections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio corrections officials will soon conduct surprise visits of jails and require mandatory reporting of incidents like suicides and escapes, following a string of lawsuits and inmate deaths in multiple county jails. The Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will also conduct annual full inspections on all standards which were previously conducted around a sub-set of rules. Inspection staff has also increased. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for stepped up oversight of the 313 jails and temporary holding facilities across Ohio in June following a review prompted by discrepancies in reports about a county jail in Cleveland where eight inmates died in 2018.
Cleveland bishop named Philadelphia’s next archbishop
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The next Roman Catholic archbishop of Philadelphia says it's “awesome" to be back in the city where his pastoral career began. The Vatican on Thursday announced the appointment of Nelson Perez, currently the bishop of Cleveland. The 58-year-old Perez will be the first Hispanic to lead the Philadelphia region’s 1.3 million-member flock. He will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, a conservative culture warrior who resigned after turning 75 last year. Perez was ordained in Pennsylvania and served as a parish priest for more than 20 years in Philadelphia.
3rd woman charged in Indiana custody dispute slaying
PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A third woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in a child custody dispute. Eighteen-year-old Hannah Knapke of Fort Recovery, Ohio, was charged Tuesday in Jay Circuit Court with murder. She's being held without bond in the Jay County Jail. Esther Jane Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Nicole Hiestand, both of Portland, were charged last week with murder in the Jan. 12 slaying of 31-year-old Shea Michael Briar. Court documents said Stephen was angry at Briar, the father of her young daughter, over a lawsuit concerning child custody issues.
Winner of $375M Mega Millions prize chooses $182M payout now
CLEVELAND (AP) — Whoever bought the winning Ohio ticket for a $375 million Mega Millions prize last month will remain a mystery, at least publicly. The Ohio Lottery says its largest prize ever won has been claimed in trust. The winner or winners chose the cash option prize equivalent rather than a higher amount paid out over several decades. That means they get a lump payment now of about $182.5 million after tax withholdings of 28%. The winning ticket for the Dec. 17 drawing was bought using the auto lotto feature at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the Cleveland suburb of Mentor.
Treatment center owner gets prison for $48 million fraud
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The owner of two closed substance abuse treatment centers in Ohio has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison for what federal authorities say was a massive Medicaid fraud scheme. Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Sheridan, of Leetonia, apologized during his sentencing Wednesday in Youngstown. He pleaded guilty in October to 60 counts that included conspiracy, health-care fraud, operating a drug premises and money laundering charges. Authorities say Sheridan's Braking Point Recovery Services treatment centers outside Youngstown and Columbus submitted nearly 135,000 claims totaling $48.5 million from May 2015 to October 2017. Medicaid reimbursed Braking Point $31 million based on those claims.
Ohio ballot effort underway to streamline voter registration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Proponents of changes to Ohio's voter registration system have begun the process of putting those changes on the November ballot. Ohioans for Secure and Fair Elections is the group hoping to streamline how people register and receive ballots. The group says it delivered initial paperwork to the Ohio Attorney General's Office on Wednesday. The group's proposal would automatically register Ohioans to vote when conducting business at state Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices. It would also allow eligible Ohioans to register and cast a ballot on the same day during early voting and on Election Day.