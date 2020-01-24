Man charged with assault for severely beating woman, friend of 20 years, in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man on two counts of felonious assault after authorities say he assaulted a woman with a wooden board in December.
The victim, Marcella Burt, tells FOX19 NOW she is still recovering nearly six weeks after the alleged assault.
“They didn’t think I was going to make it through the night when it happen,” Burt said.
According to court documents, Rafeal Johnson hit Burt with a wooden board, causing serious injuries to her on Dec. 11, 2019.
Burt reportedly sustained three broken bones in her back, a broken neck, collapsed lung, shattered elbow and three broken ribs, according to an affidavit.
She says she and Johnson had been friends for nearly 20 years and were arguing before he allegedly came from behind her and hit her with the board.
Burt says the assault occurred on Hopple Street in Camp Washington. Afterwards, she says she made her way to the fire station on Spring Grove Avenue.
“I just collapsed in their drive way, reached into my pocket and called 911,” Burt said.
She was allegedly in and out of consciousness on the way to the hospital. She says she’s still in a lot of pain.
“My husband had to help feed me for a couple of weeks before I could even reach my mouth with my right hand, and I still can’t reach my shoulder with this left hand,” Burt said.
Court documents show Johnson was arrested about three weeks later.
Burt had to identify identified him out of a police lineup.
“Something must’ve been building up in him to make him so angry from something so minor,” Burt said. “Never in a million years would I dream that I would be in harm’s way.”
Burt was in a full body cast up until earlier this week. She says she will have to wear a neck brace until March.
