Man who served 10 yrs. for killing child in 2007 now accused of assaulting toddler

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in Warren County in 2007 is now accused of assaulting a 15-month-old boy.
According to police, Paul Cotter killed the little girl by shaking her.
Cotter served 10 years in prison and was released in June 2017 with five years probation.
There is no indication that Stephanie Streaker knew about Cotter’s criminal past when he invited her and her 15-month-old son to move in with him in Covington in June 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, Covington Police were contacted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center because they said Streaker bought in the boy with multiple fractures in various stages of healing.
Streaker told police she wasn’t sure what happened to her son but described an incident in which she came home to see the toddler pinned under the couch, the complaint said.
The complaint goes on to say that Streaker told police that Cotter would drink and use drugs. One time, she said, he told her he blacked out and wasn’t sure what happened.
Police interviewed Cotter and they say he admitted to using drugs but denied any abuse allegations, according to the complaint.
Covington police say their investigation also uncovered text messages between Cotter and Streaker showing the two discussing what story was best to give the hospital so authorities would not get involved.
In November 2019, the boy was taken to his grandmother’s with bruising around his neck, legs, face and bottom, the complaint states.
Streaker told investigators that she told the boy’s grandmother that his injuries were from the child’s car seat.
Police said the injuries were not consistent with that statement.
Cotter, 49, of Lebanon, is charged with 1st-degree assault and is being held on $100,000 bond in the Kenton County Detention Center.
Streaker, 27, of Covington, is also charged with 1st-degree assault and is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Kenton County Detention Center.
The boy’s aunt says her nephew is “doing very well” and is being looked after by family.
