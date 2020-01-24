Mason woman’s quick thinking dispels intruder from house

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As she was putting her child down for bed, a local woman was shocked and scared to hear an intruder in the first floor of her Mason home.
But five words later, that intruder was gone. One of the words was an expletive. The other four?
“I got a gun!”
The incident occurred on Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the couple’s home along Tyler Court. Both husband and wife wish to remain anonymous.
“I was out at the grocery store,” the husband told FOX19 NOW. “My wife, she as home and thought she heard footsteps downstairs.”
This, the husband explains, was as his wife was putting their child to bed. She even reportedly sent him this text message: 'Did you shut the garage? I think someone is down."
“That’s really scary on both of our parts, that someone was in the house like that,” the husband said.
He reveals she was terrified that an intruder might have been in their home. But she let the supposed intruder know that she wasn’t going down without a fight.
Shortly afterwards, her husband says, the intruder left.
One day later, he says he’s proud of his wife.
“Very quick thinking on her part, to let them know she had that, and that she was willing to use it,” he said.
The couple quickly learned they were not alone in being the victim of an intruder.
“We found out that one of (our neighbors) had their window broken a few nights earlier,” the husband explained.
According to the police report, the couple say the intruder could have been watching when they were leaving the house. The neighbors apparently back that up. According to them, says the husband, their break-in occurred as they were out to dinner.
Now the couple is doubly spooked, wondering if they’re being watched.
“It’s very possible, yes,” the husband says. “So like I said, I had gone to the grocery. They could have seen my car leave, thought there was nobody in the house.”
