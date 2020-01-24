Moderate to heavy rain for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Moderate to heavy rain is soaking your morning commute.
It’s already off to a rough start with accidents reported on three highways, including two involving police cruisers.
This slow-moving weather system will see the rain lighten up this afternoon.
The high temperature will rise into the mid-to-upper 40′s.
Colder air will gush in later, bringing rain could mix with light snow for Saturday.
Daytime highs will be in the 30s.
Clouds will hang tough on Sunday as thermometers remain in the 30s.
In fact, the clouds will not break much into the middle of the upcoming week, although temperatures will rise into the mid-40’s and remain there through week’s end.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.