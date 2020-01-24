Mom diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy delivers baby boy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio mother who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer during her pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy.
Kia Moerlein was diagnosed with stage-4 breast after a trip to the ER on New Year’s Eve.
The Morelein family welcomed baby James Benjamin Moerlein Jr. on Jan. 23, 2020 at 11:39 p.m.
His parents said he weighs 4 pounds 10 ounces and will be in the NICU for awhile but it doing really well.
The parents of three were ecstatic when they found out the sex of their baby.
“After three girls, we’re having a boy,” James Moerlein said, recalling the enthusiasm that resulted from that revelation.
Kia first went to her doctor in July 2019 to check some swelling in her breast. The doctor told her not to worry about the swelling and the pain associated with it because she was pregnant.
She said after several months and many trips to the hospital the pain continued to increase.
Then came New Year’s Eve, when the pain became so bad Kia had to the E.R.
Within a few days, a doctor told her she had breast cancer. It was stage-4, James said, and had spread to her bones.
They were able to do one round of chemo during the pregnancy.
Now that baby James Jr. is here, Kia will start more chemo.
A benefit of the family will be held in a few weeks. You can find more information out about it here.
