PHOTOS: It’s Fiona’s third birthday!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Our little girl is 3-years-old!
Fiona stole the hearts of people in the Tri-State, the nation and around the world when she was born prematurely on Jan. 24, 2017 at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanic Garden.
She weighed just 29 lbs., the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos. The normal range is 55-120 pounds.
Against the odds, Fiona survived and is thriving weighing in now at almost 1,300 pounds.
“Fiona won the hearts of Cincinnatians when she fought to survive after being born six weeks early and terribly underweight,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thayne Maynard said. “Three years later, people all over the world are still crazy about this normal, healthy hippo.”
