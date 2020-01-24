Rain tapers off evening, a few flakes over the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The steady, moderate to heavy rain that has fallen today will taper off this evening to scattered, lighter showers. Overnight and tomorrow a few flakes of snow may fall in spots.
Through 2PM 0.65″ had fallen at CVG while at Lunken the total was .0.53″. According to the Kentucky Mesonet the total for Carroll County has been 0.86″ and Owen County 0.88″. The greatest totals are across central Kentucky between Owen County and Lexington with many area exceeding 1.00″.
The snow totals over the weekend may reach a tenth of an inch or so but not widespread or major driving issues are expected.
A few flurries or sprinkles may move through the area early Monday then again Wednesday with the next chance of significant precipitation Saturday and Sunday February 1st and 2nd.
