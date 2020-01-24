Two plead guilty in ‘planned’ murder of Clermont County man

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men pleaded guilty Friday in Clermont County court to murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in his Miami Township home.
Court documents allege Bryson Michaelis, 21, and Austin Fuell, 17, planned a home invasion and robbery at Khristopher Kettering’s home on Wards Corner Road on June 11. Ketring was shot and killed.
Officers reportedly arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. after a woman called 911 saying two men with guns were inside the home. Police said at the time they believed money was involved and alluded to drugs as another possible motive.
Eight people were reportedly in the house at the time of the shooting, including two children. Police said numerous weapons were found at the crime scene.
Police say Fuell and Michaelis were “acquaintances” of Ketring.
Michaelis was indicted a week later on two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder and one count of kidnapping.
Fuell was initially charged with murder as a minor, but the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office said in October he would instead be tried as an adult on two counts of murder and one count each of aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
Both Fuell and Michaelis pleaded guilty in court to one charge each of murder.
The judge immediately sentenced them to 15 years to life in prison.
