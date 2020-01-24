Volunteers fix up Reading American Legion Post: ‘There is so much importance here’

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Kyle Johnson knew he wanted to celebrate the birthday of his late father, Steve Johnson, in a way that would make him proud.
Steve was the original owner of Mr. Handyman Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. He was also a Vietnam veteran, servicing in the Army.
When Steve passed away, Kyle took over the leadership role in the business.
“He loved his country. He was proud to be a veteran,” Kyle told FOX19 NOW. “He would be proud of the work we are doing here.”
That work is how Kyle is celebrating his father, as several members of his team are repainting the main hall at the Reading American Legion Hall on Reading Road.
Crews were able to fix some doors to the facility as well.
While Mr. Handyman donated the labor, the Evendale Menards and Sherwin Williams offered up the supplies free of charge.
“There is so much importance here," Johnson added. "We need to keep these fresh and keep people and veterans here as a place to gather.”
The Reading Chapter of the American Legion is one of the oldest chapters in Ohio.
Member Jack Burg says the hall had not been painted since the 1980′s.
“Reading is an old community," Burg said. "There is three, maybe four generations of members. Their grandparents, great grandparents have been members here.”
