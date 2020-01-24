A wet end to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A slow-moving weather system will bring rain as we end the work-week. Rain could be locally heavy Friday morning, with lighter rain expected for the afternoon. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day so expect a slow morning commute. High temps will rise into the mid to upper 40′s.
As colder air wraps in behind this system, rain could mix with light snow for Saturday with temps in the mid to upper 30′s.
Clouds will hang tough on Sunday with highs in the upper 30′s. In fact, the clouds will not break much into the middle of the upcoming week, although temps will rise into the mid 40’s and remain there into the end of the week.
