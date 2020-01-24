78-year-old man dies after two-car crash on I-74

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil has identified the man killed in a crash on I-74 Wednesday as 78-year-old William Korn of Harrison, Ohio.
The Sheriff’s Office says Korn was driving a 2015 Chevrolet eastbound in the right lane on the interstate at milepost 1.0, while Neutne Williamson, 36, of Covington, Ky. was driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz in the left lane just behind him.
Williamson reportedly tried to move from the left lane to the right lane, during which the front of his car collided with the back of Korn’s, resulting in a crash.
Korn’s car went off the right side of the road into a dish, the sheriff’s office says.
Williamson was able to drive his car to the shoulder.
Korn was reportedly taken to Mercy Health’s Harrison Medical Center, then later transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via Air Care. He was pronounced dead around 1 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Williamson was reportedly uninjured.
The sheriff’s office says Korn was not wearing his seatbelt.
Neither speed nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s traffic safety unit.
