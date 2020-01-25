Company recalls ground beef in Ohio and other states due to possible plastic contamination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amity Packing Company has recalled 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products with possible contamination of plastic material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
These products were produced on Jan. 6, 2020.
This is a Class II recall, which means this is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
They recalled the ground beef in many states, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The recall included a Vacuum-packed, packages containing pre-95% lean 5% fat ground beef, with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and use/freeze by date of 01/31/2020 on the product label.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The FSIS is concerned the product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.
The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC. at 1-844-773-3663.
