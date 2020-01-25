Dozens become US citizens after naturalization ceremony in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Judge Karen Litkovitz swore in dozens of new United States citizens Friday at St. Dominic School in Delhi.
70 applicants born in 32 different countries took the oath of allegiance, many with their families in attendance.
The U.S. Department of Immigration and Naturalization worked with St. Dominic School to prepare for the ceremony.
The lower level of the church was turned into a makeshift courtroom for Judge Litkovitz to preside. Local congressional leaders sent messages to be read to the new citizens before they took the oath and received a citizenship certificate.
“A little bit emotional. It will be nice to vote and get a say on things," Sara Godbey said.
Godbey has been in the United States for nine years. She met her husband who is American while studying abroad in France.
They got married and a year ago Sara gave birth to their daughter.
“When she was born,” Godbey added. “It was the right time to apply for citizenship.”
Godbey admitted the ceremony was emotional but was happy to have her daughter and family there to see it.
“It will be cool to show her the pictures and stuff so she can see where all of the people that are in Cincinnati come from," Godby said. "We are a diverse family and we love the diversity.”
The packed room included many 7th and 8th grade students from St. Dominic. The students have been studying citizenship in social studies classes.
“Students get a chance to see what it means to become an American citizen," said Steve Burns. "We talk about what it took for them to get here today.”
