Four-year-old Indiana boy dies after being shot while play-wrestling with father

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - A four-year-old boy from Monroe County has died after being accidentally shot by his father’s gun while they were wrestling.
According to a report from Indianapolis station WTHR, the child, identified as Tripp Shaw, and his father were playing in their home on Sunday while a handgun was concealed on the father’s back. During this, the gun fell and fired. The single bullet hit both the father and the son in his head.
They were taken to Indiana University Health-Bloomington Hospital, then flown to Indianapolis.
The father was taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital where he is expected to recover.
The son was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital and placed in critical care. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that the child had died Thursday from his injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
