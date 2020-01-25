Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for speeding this week, and police say they found small amounts of marijuana in his car. He was pulled over in Rocky River, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon. An incident report said after Hunt was stopped, officers smelled marijuana and searched his car. The team says it is aware of what happened. Hunt was suspended eight games last season by the NFL. Cleveland signed him to a one-year contract last February, two months after he was released by Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him shortly after a video surfaced of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton has withdrawn his candidacy for Cleveland's general manager vacancy, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the search process. Paton had a second interview with the Browns and was thought to be the front-runner because he worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski for 13 seasons. The Browns have met with two other known candidates: Philadelphia vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and New England college scouting director Monti Ossenfort.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference didn’t do much to help its basketball reputation the first two months of the season when it struggled through nonconference play. A chance to redeem itself comes this weekend. The SEC has plenty of possibilities for attention-getting victories Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The most notable opportunities involve Florida hosting No. 1 Baylor and Tennessee visiting No. 3 Kansas. The Big 12 has three schools rated among the top seven teams in the NET rankings. The SEC has only one team higher than 24th.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Danny Pippen had 20 points as Kent State narrowly beat Buffalo 70-66. Pippen tied it at 64 on a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, and he added six free throws in the final 23.9 seconds to secure it. He entered as a 71.8% free-throw shooter. Troy Simons had 16 points for Kent State. CJ Williamson added nine rebounds and Mitch Peterson grabbed seven. Davonta Jordan had 13 points and six assists for the Bulls, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Jeenathan Williams and Jayvon Graves each scored 11 points.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State won its seventh consecutive home game, rolling past Northern Kentucky 95-63. Bill Wampler had 19 points for Wright State (18-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Loudon Love added 16 points. Jaylon Hall had 15 points. Tyler Sharpe had 18 points for the Norse (14-7, 6-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken.