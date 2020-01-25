Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY
Opioid victims can begin filing claims against Purdue Pharma
The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma set a June 30 deadline to file claims against the company. That includes governments, entities such as hospitals and, for the first time, individuals with personal injury claims. There is no guarantee that people who became addicted to opioids or their families would receive any money, and the judge emphasized that those claims would be open only to people who believe they were harmed by Purdue. Purdue plans to spend $23.8 million to advertise the deadline, an unusually large amount to notify potential creditors in a bankruptcy case.
COAL MINES-ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANUP
Kentucky officials worry bankrupt mines may abandon cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are concerned that two bankrupt coal companies could abandon their environmental obligations. Officials said in a hearing this week in West Virginia that Blackjewel LLC and Revelation Energy might leave taxpayers with a bill for millions in mine reclamation costs. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Blackjewel's violations account for about 30 percent of the total outstanding noncompliance notices in Kentucky. Blackjewel made national headlines last year when it laid off hundreds of miners and didn't pay them for past work. Blackjewel has said it has sold, or is planning to sell, many of the permits that require reclamation work.
UOFL-HEALTH CARE
Health system plans to hire nearly 400 nurses, doctors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official says the University of Louisville plans to hire almost 400 nurses and doctors to increase access to local health care in its expanded system. The Courier Journal reports UofL Health Chief Executive Tom Miller told the school's Board of Trustees on Thursday that the move would improve access to care at former KentuckyOne facilities. Many doctors and nurses left KentuckyOne before U of L Health completed its purchase of the troubled system in Nov. 1. Miller said hiring 290 nurses and 98 doctors would be aimed at restoring those positions.
HIGHER EDUCATION
Kentucky colleges, universities to seek funding increase
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Lawmakers have been told Kentucky state colleges and universities will ask for their first funding increase since the 2007-08 budget. Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson told lawmakers Thursday that public colleges will seek a 6.2% increase next fiscal year and an 8.8% increase in the 2022 fiscal year over current base funding levels. Thompson told the Courier Journal after the budget subcommittee meeting that he isn't sure whether the budget Gov. Andy Beshear presents to the General Assembly on Tuesday will include the request but is optimistic.
TRANSPORTATION SCHOLARSHIPS
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet college scholarships offered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — College students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees can apply for scholarships offered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The cabinet said in a news release it will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to prospective and current college students studying at one of four Kentucky universities or two Kentucky Community and Technical College campuses. The release says the scholarships provide employment during the summer and job placement at the Transportation Cabinet after graduation. Recipients agree to work for the cabinet for a year for every year they received the scholarship. The application deadline is Feb. 1.
PHOTO ID-VOTING
Kentucky voter ID bill clears Senate, heads to House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters would be asked to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot, under a bill that has won state Senate approval. However, the legislation provides some exceptions. People lacking photo IDs could vote after presenting debit or credit cards or Social Security cards. They would have to affirm they're qualified to vote at that polling place. The bill is a priority of the Senate's Republican majority. Democrats spoke against it. The measure cleared the Senate on a 29-9 vote Thursday and heads to the House. If enacted into law, it would take effect in time for this year's November election.