Local woman starts fundraiser to pay off school district’s lunch debt

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - The donations are rolling in to a GoFundMe intended to pay off the lunch debt of local students.
The total is close to $2,600 as of this writing, which is reportedly about a third of the estimated (and ever-fluctuating) lunch debt of the Milford School District.
Behind the effort is Lorionna Metzger, owner of Lojjaden Farms, a nonprofit dedicated to experimental learning.
“I thought, well gosh, this is a no-brainer,” Metzger told FOX19 NOW.
GoFundMe | Wipe Out Lunch Debt in Milford Schools!
She says the idea popped into hear head earlier this week.
“I was reading the comments from people in the community,” she explained, “and people wanted to know how to help, but it just seemed like they needed someone to take the initiative and give them a channel to help.”
Metzger knows the issue of lunch debt is a national affliction—and that it often most harms those who are least at fault.
Kids, she says, can’t help the situation they are born into.
“These kids who are part of this issue and challenged by this issue are powerless against it,” she added. “There’s nothing they can do to change their own situation.”
The fundraiser is not sponsored by the school district, but district officials tell FOX19 NOW they fully support it.
They say student lunch debt is currently around $7,000.
Metzger calls it an easy fix to a solvable problem, one that just needs the community to band together.
“The schools do their best to make sure the kids aren’t hungry, but there’s need,” she explained. “In every community, there’s need. And Milford is no different.”
Metzger says they’ve also reached out to three other school districts and their food services teams about starting fundraisers for them as well.
