More clouds that sun

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A very nebulous pattern is setting up and the next several days could be characterized as more clouds than sun.
There are no real weather features headed our way until the end of the week.
Expect mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with high temps in the upper 30′s to 40 degrees.
A weak weather system passing south of the region may give our southernmost communities a slight chance of light snow Sunday night, but that is just a slight chance.
Expect mostly cloudy skies from Monday through Wednesday with high temps remaining in the upper 30′s to 40 degrees.
One bright(er) spot in the forecast appears to be Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40′s.
Our next weather-maker arrives next Friday night with a chance of rain and snow into the first half of Saturday.
