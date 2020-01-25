Polar bear Anana to leave Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati polar bear is moving one state north.
Anana has been with the Cincinnati Zoo for three breeding seasons, according to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page. In that time she has attempted without success to produce a cub with the zoo’s 30-year-old male, Little One.
Now it’s time for Anana to move on, and the Association of Zoo Aquariums Species Survival Plan has found her a match.
Anana will be moving to the Detroit Zoo, where she’ll reportedly be paired with a male that has sired cubs successfully in the past.
“We’ll miss her,” the zoo’s post said, “but know that she’s going to a good home and the best situation for her to reproduce and contribute to the dwindling polar bear population.”
Anana’s new home, according to the Cincinnati Zoo, will be the Detroit Zoo’s Arctic Ring of Life, one of North America’s largest polar bear habitats.
The Arctic Ring of Life features grassy tundra, a freshwater pool, a “pack ice” area and a 190,000-gallon saltwater pool.
The zoo says this weekend will be your last opportunity to see Anana in Cincinnati.
