Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local 62, Richmond Edison 48
Centerville 53, Clayton Northmont 44
Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36
Elyria Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 33
New Matamoras Frontier 80, Bridgeport 48
Sylvania Southview 60, Cols. Beechcroft 42
Youngs. Boardman 67, Farrell, Pa. 47
Jared Sullinger Play by Play Classic=
Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Africentric 47
Newark 59, Whitehall-Yearling 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 59, Reynoldsburg 34
Thomas Worthington 67, Cols. Northland 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/