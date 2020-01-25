Waitress forced to Uber to work after new car stolen from restaurant parking lot

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tiffany Johnson didn’t have her car a year when she went out in the cold last Friday to turn it on, then left it idling.
Now she doesn’t have it at all.
Video shows the car apparently being stolen by a woman Springdale police are trying to identify. They’re also looking for the car, a 2005 silver Toyota Avalon last seen being driven off by the suspect along Princeton Pike.
The alleged theft happened Jan. 17.
As she’d done without incident for two years, Johnson went outside that day to warm up her car. She turned it on, parked it “like normal,” then went back inside her workplace to get her jacket, she says.
“Three minutes later, I come back out and my car is gone,” she told FOX19 NOW.
That would be a problem for anyone. It’s a problem-and-a-half for this single mother who has to find a way to get to work at Outback Steakhouse, where she juggles server, manager and hostess roles.
Johnson says she knows it was a mistake to leave her keys in the car, but she’s also upset at the woman who allegedly stole it.
“Why don’t you just go out and get a job,” she said, “and work, like I’m working. I work hard for my money.”
It isn’t the first tough break of Johnson’s new year. Her 2020 began with the news that her son was getting deployed to Afghanistan to serve his country. A week later, this happens.
Now she has to take an Uber to work, at a cost, she estimates, of $600 per month.
“Once again, I just got the car,” she said. “I haven’t had it a year yet.”
As for a final plea, Johnson has a simple message.
“Girl, bring my car back to me, please,” she insisted.
